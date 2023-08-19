Uptown West! Townhome boasts a spacious meticulously designed living space. As you step inside, you'll be find an inviting foyer that leads to the open-concept bedroom on the first floor. Perfect for guests or a home office, complete with its own full bathroom. Moving up to the second floor, you'll discover a sophisticated living and dining area filled with natural light, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting that creates an ambiance that's both inviting and contemporary. The well-appointed kitchen features a central island, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers alike. Ascend to the third floor and you'll find two additional bedrooms. Spacious Primary Suite, With primary bath that boasts dual vanity sinks and a spacious walk-in shower, providing a spa-like experience every day. One of the standout features is the rooftop terrace! Two Car Garage. No smoking. Pets Conditional with $300 Pet Fee + $35/month Pet Rent, Per Pet. $50/month Resident Benefits Package Required.