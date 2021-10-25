 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $300,000

Beautiful home set back in a culdi-sac perfect for quiet and privacy. This home offers a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and more! As you walk through the front door you are welcomed by a 2 story living room area flooded with sunlight! Open floorplan creates the perfect environment for entertaining. Master on the main floor is tucked back from the main living area in it's own suite. Fully renovated bathroom has huge standing shower with beautiful stone! The second floor offers 2 additional bedrooms and a large loft that can be enclosed for a 4th bedroom or left open as a game room!

