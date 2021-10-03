3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $300,000

Welcome to this adorable two story Charlotte, NC home on a corner lot with privacy fence and treeline! A front porch welcomes you into this home that offers a great open floor plan, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and more! The living room flows into the eating area and kitchen which features tons of counter space, cabinets and a pantry. Off the eating area is access to the lush backyard and patio, perfect for expanding that indoor/outdoor living style. Upstairs the primary bedroom features a trey ceiling and ensuite bathroom with a dual sink vanity. Two secondary bedrooms share access to a full hall bathroom, as well as the laundry room. This home is located just a short distance from the University of North Carolina Charlotte, Atrium Health University City, Reedy Creek Park, shops, restaurants and access to major highways around Charlotte that include: I-485, Hwy 49, Hwy 29 and I-85.