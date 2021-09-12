 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $305,000

*9/9 Seller has accepted an offer, status to be updated upon receipt of DD* **Back on Market as buyer's financing fell through** Another…but not like the others. You know the neighborhood- Kingstree: community pool, walking trails, playground. Several amenities a short drive away including malls, grocery shops and restaurants. Easy access to major freeways and highways make this a prime location. 3 bedroom home with MASTER ON MAIN, large loft, fireplace, kitchen island and open floor plan. Huge, expansive ceilings make this home spacious and unique! In short, once you come you won’t want to ‘leaf’!!!!

