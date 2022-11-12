3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $307,792

Limited Time ONLY 5.875 FIXED RATE/30 YEAR + $5,000 towards buyer Closing Cost!! This offer ends on 11/14! These homes also qualify for the Bank of America Program Grant! $10,000 towards down payment and up to $7,500 towards closing cost to qualifying buyers. We also have another program that only requires $99 at closing! Move in December! This is a stunning townhome. This is an end unit with electric fireplace. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground.