3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $307,792

Up to 3.5% towards closing cost/buydowns! Interest Rates starting in the low to mid 4's! These homes also qualify for the Bank of America Program Grant! $10,000 towards down payment and up to $7,500 towards closing cost to qualifying buyers. We also have another program that only requires $99 at closing! This is an end unit with electric fireplace. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as 2 additional closets. Kingstree features a pool and playground. Pictures are of a sample unit. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions. Model hours - Tues & Thurs 10-2, Sat 10- 4 and Sun 1- 4pm.

