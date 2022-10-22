3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $307,792

These homes qualify for the Bank of America Program Grant! This is a stunning townhome. This is an end unit with electric fireplace. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. $5000 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions.