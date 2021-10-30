Beautiful spacious townhome with an open floorplan. Spacious kitchen with an oversized island, gas cooktop, granite countertops, backsplash, plenty of cabinets, and pantry. The living and dining area is perfect for entertainment or family gatherings. The upstairs has a large primary bedroom, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, and a deep walk-in closet. This home features an attached garage. The guest room has a full shower and tub combo. As a bonus, there is a sidewalk that leads directly to The Shoppes at Davis Lake that offers access to Harris Teeter, Starbuck, and popular restaurants. There is a playground and picnic area in the neighborhood. This is a must-see! Conveniently located off David Cox Rd.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.