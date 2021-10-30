3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,500

Beautiful spacious townhome with an open floorplan. Spacious kitchen with an oversized island, gas cooktop, granite countertops, backsplash, plenty of cabinets, and pantry. The living and dining area is perfect for entertainment or family gatherings. The upstairs has a large primary bedroom, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, and a deep walk-in closet. This home features an attached garage. The guest room has a full shower and tub combo. As a bonus, there is a sidewalk that leads directly to The Shoppes at Davis Lake that offers access to Harris Teeter, Starbuck, and popular restaurants. There is a playground and picnic area in the neighborhood. This is a must-see! Conveniently located off David Cox Rd.