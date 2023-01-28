99% COMPLETE - Brand New Construction 3 bedrooms /2.5 Baths Home off The Plaza and W W.T. Harris Blvd - comes with High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, French-Door Fridge, 9 Foot Ceilings, Marble Countertops, Subway Backsplash. 42" tall Kitchen Cabinets which are Shaker Style with soft close as well as vanities in baths (w/Marble tops also). Luxury Vinyl Planks throughout home -- Carpet in Bedrooms -- Ceramic wall tile in bathrooms (No Fiberglass Showers in this house) and premium finishes throughout. WON'T LAST! - BEST NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME ON THE MARKET - SS APPLIANCES - FRIDGE/DISHWASHER/RANGE/MICROHOOD - ARE INCLUDED
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,900
