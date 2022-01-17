3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Must see home in Cabarrus Woods! Hickory Ridge School District! Large fenced yard with mature trees! New vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & living areas. Stainless steel appliances & island with granite countertop. Dining area w/ French doors that leads to the backyard! Great room w/ gas log fireplace & ceiling fan. Peaceful and private backyard w/ mature trees. New Hot Water Heater in 2021. New HVAC in 2016. No HOA!! Great Charlotte location (Cabarrus County) close to schools, parks, restaurants & shopping! Minutes to Downtown Harrisburg, UNC Charlotte and Reedy Creek Park! Easy access to I-485 and I-85!

