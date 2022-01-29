3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,900

Beautiful move-in ready one-story home in the desirable Reserve at Canyon Hills. This open ranch floor plan features a large entry foyer that leads into a spacious family room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Home has been upgraded with gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout main living areas. Features include white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and so much more! The split bedroom floor plan provides the ultimate privacy. The owner's suite offers large walk-in closet and private bathroom. This home provides plenty of room for both indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings. Enjoy quiet evenings in your private, fenced in backyard. Do not miss this opportunity! Schedule a showing today!