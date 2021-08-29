3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,900

Beautiful renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath - New roof, New kitchen and New bathrooms. Elegant quarts countertops, new appliances. Stylish wood floors in bedrooms and living room. Engineered flooring in kitchen and dining. New windows, Central air. Detached garage. Lovely quiet neighborhood, luxurious sprawling front and back yard great for entertaining guests and letting your pets run free. Lush old growth trees give the property a stately aesthetic and added privacy. Detached wired garage would make an excellent man cave or she shed. 3 miles from Camp North End, 5 miles to uptown. Move in ready, perfect family home. Wont last long! Come and see it before it's gone!