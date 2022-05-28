This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. Don't miss the rare opportunity to become a homeowner at this price point! $2500 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. This unit is an end unit. Highest and best offers are due by Tuesday, May 24 at 12pm. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Blackwelder resigns as Central softball coach but gets right back to work with his bride
CONCORD — When the final out of the 2022 season was made for the Central Cabarrus softball team Tuesday night, a harsh reality settled in for …
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Contractors will close Barbrick Avenue Southwest for four months as work gets underway on the new streetscape.
Welcome race fans. Charlotte Motor Speedway is cranked up and ready for a big Memorial Day Weekend of racing and music and plenty of food.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
Central Cabarrus High School recently announced the Junior Marshals for 2022. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence and…
SALISBURY - A 61-year-old Salisbury man was shot and killed Friday, May 20, after a dispute with another man, according to a press release fro…
"It was neat to see them asking questions like this at such a young age."
Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now.