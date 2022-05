3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,950

This is a stunning townhome. The main level has luxury vinyl plank wood look flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, a huge pantry and a breakfast bar. The dining area can accommodate a large table. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet & a deluxe bathroom with double sink & oversized shower. The two secondary bedrooms are good sizes & share a secondary bathroom. The laundry closet is upstairs as well as a linen closet & a large storage closet. Kingstree features a pool and playground. Don't miss the rare opportunity to become a homeowner at this price point! $2500 in closing costs if one of our three preferred lenders are used. Pictures are of a sample unit. This unit is an end unit. Highest and best offers are due by Tuesday, May 24 at 12pm. No INVESTORS per HOA restrictions.