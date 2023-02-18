Craftsman open-concept 3 story Townhome with an AMAZING location! On the main level, enjoy a bright airy kitchen with a chef's island; plenty of cabinets, all flowing into spacious living room with a 1/2 bath. All of your appliances are included! Your owner's suite awaits you upstairs along with 2 guest bedrooms and 2 full baths. As a bonus, your lower level includes a 1-car garage, with a finished storage room. Take advantage of incredible pricing and up to 3% of Purchase Price in "Flex Cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $309,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wrestlers from schools in Cabarrus County brought home 13 individual regional championships last week, and they’ll try to use that momentum th…
As always we’ve got a lot going on in Cabarrus County and we’ll scratch the surface with a few items today.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
CONCORD — A local children's author has her book on the shelves of the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library.