3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. PLEASE BRING HIGHEST & BEST. ** Stunning home in the sought-after "Buckleigh" neighborhood. Truly inviting, this open floor plan comes complete with hard laminate flooring, boasting sunlight, and a flow-through living/dining area. Large walk in pantry and laundry room to go with Kitchen. Upstairs the spacious Primary Bedroom benefits from an en-suite Bathroom along his & her sinks and a separate stand up shower/garden tub. Do you like space? If so, the master includes two closets with one being an impressive large walk in! Another full bath and 2 bedrooms await on the second floor. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch and spend your evenings under the gazebo. Simply ideal for year around entertaining. Bring your buyers, this wont last long!