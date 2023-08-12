Move-in ready, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end unit townhome built in 2021. This well-maintained home offers neutral paint, wide-plank vinyl flooring, plentiful natural light and whole home blinds. Kitchen features Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and an island. Adjacent dining area and family room are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Primary bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and convenient laundry on the upper level. The lower level includes a flex space, which could make an ideal office for those working from home. There is a one car attached garage, back patio and vinyl privacy fence. Refrigerator, washer/dryer convey. Community playground. Convenient to I-77, I-85, Uptown, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, UNCC, shopping and dining.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000
