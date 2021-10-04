3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 3 PM ON MONDAY** 3br. 2.5 bath home with Bonus Room and 2 car garage in the desirable Coventry community! Walk in to brand new laminate wood flooring in foyer, kitchen, breakfast area and powder room. Kitchen has been recently updated with gleaming granite countertops, backsplash, white cabinetry and island (refrigerator is included). Large family room with fireplace and flexible space that can be used for dining room, office or playroom complete the main level features. Go up the stairs and first thing you'll notice is a large Bonus Room that can be used as you pleased, full bath, linen closet and hallway to the 3 bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in primary suite, brand new ceiling fan, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. The other 2 br are very good sized and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Freshly painted all throughout, (carpet only 2 yrs).