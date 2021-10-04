 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 3 PM ON MONDAY** 3br. 2.5 bath home with Bonus Room and 2 car garage in the desirable Coventry community! Walk in to brand new laminate wood flooring in foyer, kitchen, breakfast area and powder room. Kitchen has been recently updated with gleaming granite countertops, backsplash, white cabinetry and island (refrigerator is included). Large family room with fireplace and flexible space that can be used for dining room, office or playroom complete the main level features. Go up the stairs and first thing you'll notice is a large Bonus Room that can be used as you pleased, full bath, linen closet and hallway to the 3 bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in primary suite, brand new ceiling fan, separate tub and shower and walk-in closet.  The other 2 br are very good sized and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Freshly painted all throughout, (carpet only 2 yrs).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage
National News

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts