3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $319,000

**Multiple Offers received. Offer deadline Saturday, 3/19 @ 3pm** Meticulously maintained townhome with attached garage! The foyer entrance leads you to a desired open floorpan with Mohawk RevWood floors throughout. This unique floorpan features a larger kitchen layout with oversized island, gas cooktop, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, ample cabinets, and pantry. Great living and dining space that is perfect for entertaining with access to the back patio. Head upstairs to the large primary bedroom, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, and deep walk-in closet with shelves. The 2 guest bedrooms are nicely sized with walk-in closets & guest bathroom has a full tub/shower combo. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer convey! *Bonus - there is a sidewalk walking path from the neighborhood that leads you directly to The Shoppes at Davis Lake where you have access to conveniences like Harris Teeter, Starbucks, restaurants, and more! Conveniently located off David Cox Rd and close proximity to W.T. Harris, I77, & I485. Schedule your tour today!

