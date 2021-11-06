NEW - BUT YOU DON'T HAVE TO WAIT TO MOVE! Less than 8 months old with all high end upgrades. Why settle for a 1 car garage when you can have a 2 car garage with double carport for guest parking. This unit is beautiful with a sparking kitchen that has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, forever "classic" white subway tiles, with black hardware. Open floorplan with large island for serving or dining. If you have sophisticated taste, then you will be flattered to claim this as your new home. Best is yet to come with 3 bedrooms, and a Loft! Loft is perfect space for that office area, media room, or just an extra entertaining area. There is a large huge deck/balcony area right off loft space. Master bath has tile shower, garden tub, and double sinks. Location is close to shopping, Trader Joes, 85, 485 and Blue Line and Concord Mills less than 6 minutes away.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $319,500
