Gorgeous 3- Story Craftsman Townhome ...Courtyard view located 15 minutes to NODA, 9 minutes to UNC-Charlotte & one minute to convenience- restaurants for quick grab, fine dining, coffee, shopping, cinema, salons & more! Quart chef's island with plenty of workspace, kitchen tile backsplash & Lots of storage, 42" cabinets, plenty of natural light from the rear deck. Main level includes all luxury Harwood Flooring flooring & 1/2 Bath, crowning. This beautiful townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious owner's suite including trey ceiling. The en-suite bath has ceramic shower surround & dual shower heads! Parking is easy with two car garage! Guest Parking also available. Community Dog Park, Pocket Park & Walking Trails. HOA includes water, lawn maintenance, trash. Live in style with easy accessibility! Take advantage of incredible pricing and $10,000 in closing cost incentives with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence.