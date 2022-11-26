3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $320,000

Welcome home to this beautiful home in the sought after Reserve at Canyon Hills! This is a split ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This home has been meticulously cared for and is move-in ready! This home boasts of an open floor plan with the kitchen opened to the dining room and living room. The kitchen has beautiful white shaker cabinets and a gorgeous granite countertop! The living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling! The bedrooms are spacious and and there is plenty of storage! The backyard has a beautiful privacy fence and has a great view of trees! The patio has been extended creating a great space for outdoor entertaining! The home also has a top of the line water filtration system! Don't miss your opportunity of owning this beautiful home!