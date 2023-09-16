Beautiful new construction! convenient central location, easy access to hwy, only 12-minutes drive to the airport, 10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte, perfect for a first-time homebuyer seeking a turn-key home or an investor looking to expand his/her rental portfolio. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk into a spacious primary bedroom.Primary bathroom with shower, double vanity with modern quartz tops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with crisp, white cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Flat lot. Come and see it today!