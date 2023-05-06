Welcome to 7314 Cuddington Ln! This charming property features a classic ranch floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The entry foyer leads you into the spacious family room, where you can relax and unwind after a long day. The vaulted ceilings create an open and airy feel. The kitchen features white cabinets that provide ample storage space and gleaming granite counters. Whether you're cooking a delicious meal or entertaining guests, this kitchen is the perfect place to do it all. If you love spending time outdoors, the backyard has a patio overlooking a wooded area and neighborhood pond, that is perfect for those summer barbecues. And when it's time to wind down, the primary suite provides the perfect retreat, with a spacious bathroom and plenty of closet space. This home features a 2 car garage and brand new carpet. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your new home! Schedule a showing today?
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $324,900
