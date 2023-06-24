Welcome! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2019 built home has plenty of features to offer, for instance, a spacious living and dining area with crown molding, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has LVP flooring, brand new carpeting and nice fixtures throughout. Washer and dryer are included with an acceptable offer. Home is conveniently located just minutes away from Plaza Midwood and 15 mins from Uptown. The Plaza and WT Harris Blvd are main roads that are nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,000
