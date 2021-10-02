3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $327,887

Our most popular plan, "The Ava"!! Ready to move in May/June! Conveniently located near 485 and Mallard creek close to Concord Mills and the University area! Beautifully appointed with upgraded cabinets, led disc lights, backsplash, Gas cooking, tile and more! Ample parking with driveway, 2 car garage and carport. Owners suite has tiled shower and garden tub. Loft opens up to HUGE deck! Warranty included and up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Model home of this plan available on site so no need to wait to view!!!