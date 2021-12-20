3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,900

VACANT! Welcome Home! This beautifully remodeled home in the desirable Loren Farms neighborhood sits on a quiet, cul-de-sac street and has a large, flat lot. The home features a two-story foyer and family room area, a beautiful dining room, which leads to the show-stopping kitchen, with brand new countertops, appliances, and a beautiful gray color on the cabinets. A cozy family room, laundry area, and powder room round out the first floor. Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms occupy opposite sides of the landing, with a large bathroom to share. The primary suite is spacious, with a private bath with dual sinks. This home is move-in ready, and just needs someone new to call it home! Stop by today, don't miss your opportunity to make this one your own!