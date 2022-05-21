Beautiful new construction filled with lots of natural light, Located 2 miles from Ribbonwalk Nature Preserve, only 7 miles north of Uptown Charlotte and 13 miles from CLT airport. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, Vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Open concept kitchen with crisp, grey cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful tile backsplash. Lots of outdoor space with mature trees in the backyard. Perfect for a first time buyer or as a rental opportunity. Come and see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,999
