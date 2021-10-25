3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

A great opportunity to get new construction right down the road from the light rail station. Tucked on a quiet street, but still close to University and Noda. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and spacious rooms. Its set on a large lot and has an amazing covered front porch as well as a covered back deck. Luxury vinyl plank is though out the home, great for low maintenance and high traffic. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counters. Don't miss this great ranch!