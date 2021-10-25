 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $330,000

A great opportunity to get new construction right down the road from the light rail station. Tucked on a quiet street, but still close to University and Noda. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and spacious rooms. Its set on a large lot and has an amazing covered front porch as well as a covered back deck. Luxury vinyl plank is though out the home, great for low maintenance and high traffic. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counters. Don't miss this great ranch!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts