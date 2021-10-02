 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $332,400

This 2-story Ashland plan features an open floorplan on the main level that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless appliances including a gas range, and a walk-in pantry. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with a loft, hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat, and the owner's bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Upgraded features include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a drop zone, oak tread stairs with metal balusters, and an enlarged rear patio (7'x10'). Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!

