Come see this charming home now on the market! This home has updated flooring throughout and fresh interior paint. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. The kitchen is ready for cooking with ample counter space and cabinets for storage. Relax in your primary suite with a walk in closet included. Extra bedrooms add nice flex space for your everyday needs. The primary bathroom features plenty of under sink storage waiting for your home organization needs. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $334,000
