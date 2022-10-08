 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $334,508

Classic Townhome series. Relax in your brand new Brooke!! This home features a glamorous kitchen with a huge island that can accompany 3-4 stools for friends to share in the fun!! Open concept with a gathering room and dining room area open to the kitchen space. Upstairs, the primary bathroom features quartz countertops, tiled shower and tiled seat!! Come see what others are discovering....These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.

