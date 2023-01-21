3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $335,000

Exceptional 3 bedroom and 2 bath ranch home. Built in 2018 this home has all the modern design colors and finishes. LVP grey plank flooring throughout the house with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. White kitchen Shaker style cabinets, gas stove with full counter white backsplash and double sink in island with granite counter tops. Island barstools to be included in the sale. The primary bedroom bath has a double sink vanity, fully tiled walk-in shower with separate garden tub. Two inch white blinds are on all the windows. This home has no rear door neighbors and left side yard is open parcel and part of the community area so owners have added windows to this homes side areas. A front covered porch and rear patio ready for casual sitting and grilling. The refrigerator, washer, dryer and bar stools convey making this a truly "move in ready" home and being less than five years old the mechanical systems offer many years of useful life with zero pending expenses for new owners.