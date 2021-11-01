Updated ranch on a private cul-de-sac lot in Winchester neighborhood in desirable Prosperity Village area. Open floor plan with new flooring throughout and fresh paint in the main living areas. Large primary bedroom boasts updated bathroom w/new double vanity, tile, free standing tub and glass shower. It is complete w/a walk-in closet and secondary closet. Primary bedroom opens onto the deck which is perfect for more entertaining space. The two secondary bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Home is right next to Greenway and all the amenities that the neighborhood has to offer! All of this close to shops, restaurants and major highways, 20 minutes from Uptown and all it has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $335,500
