3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $335,990

Urban Style Townhome located in the University Research Park surrounded by trees. This townhome offers oversized 2 car garage, plenty of room for storage, 8ft of covered driveway, large recreational room with half bath on first floor. The second floor has a large kitchen, 10ft island, dining area and large family room, 8ft of glass sliders off the back with great size deck. Perfect space for entertaining. Third floor has owners suite and additional 2 bedrooms with full baths. The community will have upscale pool and cabana. Close to uptown, entertainment and shops.