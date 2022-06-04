 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $336,882

Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops. First of two Community Pools has it's grand opening 2022 MEMORIAL WEEKEND, May 28th!! HURRY, WON'T LAST! EST. completion month October 2002.

