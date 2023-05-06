This home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time smart and functional. No need to sacrifice beauty for convenience – this floor plan gives you all that and more. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into an open kitchen and dining space. An island provides more work space and seating! Upstairs the luxury continues with 3 large bedrooms. The laundry room is conveniently accessible. The owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a great walk-in closet, and a private bath. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer. To- Be- Built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $336,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Power to persevere helped Tigers' Darbutt deal with adversity, come out stronger
MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.
CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is pleased to announce the nominees competing in the 10th annual High School Musical Theater Awards, al…
CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the city of K…
CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.