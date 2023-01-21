 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $337,000

Come see this charming home now on the market! The stylish kitchen features sleek countertops and a beautiful backsplash. Easily flow from room to room with this great floor plan. The primary bathroom features a walk-in closet. You won’t want to leave the cozy primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Entertain on the back patio, perfect for barbecues. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.

