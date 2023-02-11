Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops. List price subject to change without notice. Confirm price & availability with New Home Counselor.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $339,609
Related to this story
Most Popular
The night began with two teams with identical records, Concord and West Rowan, preparing for a battle for second place in the South Piedmont 3…
CONCORD — Kimble’s Food by Design recently hosted an open house of its new Concord fulfillment center.
MIDLAND — Bunk and Arlene Whitley founded Whitley Manufacturing in 1960 in Midland.
We've got hot topics today: Barber-Scotia, gay marriage, politics and litter.
Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower. Here's what you should know.