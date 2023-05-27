Newly completed home that is move in ready! Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 BR 2 1/2 BA home! This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. The spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in your large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!