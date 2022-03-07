Open, light & bright best describe this Single Level/Ranch floorplan. Bountiful windows accentuate the openness & the south facing backyard just drinks in the sunshine. The Great Room is vaulted & the open floorplan between kitchen, great room & dining allow everyone to interact with one another. Large flat back yard with patio & trellis just beg you to go outside. Very Tasteful Laminate Wood Flooring allows for a nice flow from one room to the other. The Home is situated right in the heart of Highland Creek, a master planned subdivision that has stood the test of time with its four mile long parkway, integrated golf course, miles of walking trails/paths, multiple playgrounds, parks, pools, sport courts, sidewalks & close proximity to all the shopping you can handle. Also convenient to UNC-Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills Mall, I-485, I-85 & only 20-25 minutes to uptown and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as well as minutes to Concord Airpark.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $339,900
