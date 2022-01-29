3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $339,900

VACANT! Welcome to your like new home in Northeast Charlotte. This charming single-story home has two spacious bedrooms and a shared bathroom at the front of the home. The heart of the home is comprised of a large kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. Off the kitchen, a large laundry area and direct access to the spacious two-car garage. Situated privately at the rear side of the home is a large primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom. Stop by today, and call this one your own!