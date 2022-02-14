3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $340,000

Located on quiet cul-de-sac street, this two story home is ready for you! Fenced backyard and storage shed. Laminate wood flooring flooring on main level. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Great Room has fireplace with gas logs. Upper level has 3 bedrooms with a Bonus/4th Bedroom (has a closet). Kitchen has breakfast area. Formal Dining Room could be used for dining room or flex space. AC 2014, Water Heater 2014, ROOF 2019. Welcome Home! No HOA Fee's