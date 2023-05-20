This home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time smart and functional. No need to sacrifice beauty for convenience – this floor plan gives you all that and more. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into an open kitchen and dining space. An island provides more work space and seating! Upstairs the luxury continues with 3 large bedrooms. The laundry room is conveniently accessible. The owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a great walk-in closet, and a private bath. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer. To- Be- Built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.