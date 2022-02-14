3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $341,200

Be prepared to make new memories in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the coveted community of Great Oaks. Beautiful wood-look flooring and a two-story foyer greet you as you enter this beautiful home. The spacious kitchen features ample cabinetry space, sleek appliances, and a dine-in area. Take your meals out on the two-story deck and enjoy the verdant surroundings of your backyard. The spacious primary bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upper level of this meticulously maintained home. This home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, parks, and I-85.