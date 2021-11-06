 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $341,500

NEW townhomes in a great location! This Ashland plan features an open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features a loft, owner's bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Additional upgrades include oak tread stairs and a tray ceiling in the foyer. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!

