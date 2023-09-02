Reserve your Lot today with just $1,000! Up to $10,000 to buyer at closing if preferred lender is used. Complete in Dec/Jan! This is our NEW Jackson floor plan. Brand New Construction in a wonderful East Charlotte Location. Open concept design & stylish modern colors. Lots of Upgrades included in this home on easy-care sized lot. First Floor has 9’ ceilings and beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank floors in the main level living areas. All areas are open - Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Granite counters, variable height upper cabinetry with molding, SS appliances and subway tile backsplash, plus a large breakfast bar. LV 24x12 inch tiles in the full baths. Smart Features included in the promo. We have a model of this home in another community in Charlotte. Visit our website for more inventory. Model Home is OPEN SATURDAY 12:00 - 4:00 AND SUNDAY 1:00-4:00