3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $343,675

Rear load garage, end unit town home conveniently located near 485/Mallard Creek! Close to Concord Mills and the University area but with an unincorporated tax rate. Large upgraded kitchen with HUGE island, pendants, backsplash, trash pull out, upgraded cabinets and gas stove. Great room with fireplace, drop zone, led disc lights, loft that opens to back deck, gorgeous main level evp flooring, Owners suite with w/ tray ceiling and tiled super shower. Large master closet and walk in closet in secondary bedroom. Ample parking with 2 car garage, carport and driveway. Blinds and Warranty included! Up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Furnished model of this plan in similar colors available to view onsite! Estimated completion in January but no need to wait to view!