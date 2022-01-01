Rear load garage, end unit town home conveniently located near 485/Mallard Creek! Close to Concord Mills and the University area but with an unincorporated tax rate. Large upgraded kitchen with HUGE island, pendants, backsplash, trash pull out, upgraded cabinets and gas stove. Great room with fireplace, drop zone, led disc lights, loft that opens to back deck, gorgeous main level evp flooring, Owners suite with w/ tray ceiling and tiled super shower. Large master closet and walk in closet in secondary bedroom. Ample parking with 2 car garage, carport and driveway. Blinds and Warranty included! Up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with MHF. Furnished model of this plan in similar colors available to view onsite! Estimated completion in January but no need to wait to view!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $343,675
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
- Updated
A golden voice in local radio has passed. A friend of mine and to many others, William R. “Bob” Brown passed Sunday, Dec. 26, after a long per…
- Updated
After a reader mentioned a new restaurant in Harrisburg I took a drive out that way this week. I found a new restaurant site and more. Busines…
- Updated
CONCORD — Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees t…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...
- Updated
"She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans," Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.
MOUNT PLEASANT – When you’re having the kind of season the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is having, you might look for unusual nuggets…
- Updated
The wrong photo ran with Wednesday’s story about Martha Earnhardt. The 91-year-old mother of Dale Earnhardt and wife of Ralph Earnhardt was a …
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — State troopers were investigating a deadly crash they said was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.