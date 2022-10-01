 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $344,160

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $344,160

Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This home is Move-In Ready Now!! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts