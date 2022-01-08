 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $344,500

NEW townhomes in desirable location! This 3-bedroom/2.5 bath Ashland plan features a main-level open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features a loft, the owner's bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry room. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Other upgrades include oak tread stairs with metal balusters, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a drop zone. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!

