3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,000

New townhomes in an established community within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and retail! The Alston townhome features an attached, rear-load garage and an open main floor with a breakfast area that leads out to the rear patio. This home has three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, including a primary with ensuite and an additional hall bath. White cabinetry with quartz counters is featured throughout the entire home. The kitchen also has a tile backsplash, single basin sink, and stainless appliances, including a gas range, microwave and dishwasher! Other extras include Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the main level, composite stair treads, and an upgraded trim package. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.